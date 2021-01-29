Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstead Mortgage Corporation, formed in 1985 and based in Dallas, Texas, is a self-managed real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Capstead’s core investment strategy is managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of ARM securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored entities, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae. Agency-guaranteed residential mortgage securities carry an implied AAA credit rating with limited, if any, credit risk. “

Shares of NYSE:CMO opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. Capstead Mortgage has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $519.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,332,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 207,305 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 36.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,878,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,725,000 after purchasing an additional 777,701 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 27.7% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

