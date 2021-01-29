Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Releases Earnings Results

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

Shares of CSTR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.35. 897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,639. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $314.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $16.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $150,413.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,552. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $52,464.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,244 shares of company stock worth $135,053 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

