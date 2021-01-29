Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Releases Earnings Results

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%.
Shares of CSTR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.35. 897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,639. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $314.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $16.39.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.
Capstar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.
See Also: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.