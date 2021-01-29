Capital Wealth Planning LLC Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,237.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,195.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,179.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,664.94.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.