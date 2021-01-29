Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.45.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $21.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,300,000 after buying an additional 61,253 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,575,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

