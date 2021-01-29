Capital One Financial Comments on New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for New Senior Investment Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for New Senior Investment Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. New Senior Investment Group has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

