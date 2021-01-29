Capital One Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

CNX opened at $12.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. FMR LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 14.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 889,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 114,358 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 580,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 62,600 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $599,708.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N J. Deiuliis purchased 11,900 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

