Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000.

Shares of FTHI opened at $20.49 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

