Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 715 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 115,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $88.34 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $96.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.85.

