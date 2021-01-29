Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.36% of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the third quarter worth about $241,000.

MCEF opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $20.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

