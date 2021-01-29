Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 890 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Atlassian by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEAM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.33.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $227.02 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $110.01 and a 52-week high of $250.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.43, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

