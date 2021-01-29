Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of PPA stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.69. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $73.99.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

