Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $43,000 Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 425.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of LDSF opened at $20.42 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

