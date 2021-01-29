Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FVC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 34,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 32,078 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 89,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FVC opened at $31.93 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $33.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44.

