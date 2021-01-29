Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 875 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 94,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 248,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 217,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

