Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 423 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,906,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,315 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,298,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 262,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4,577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 122,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 119,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,747,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,329,000 after purchasing an additional 95,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $35.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $45.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

