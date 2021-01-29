Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) to Neutral

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CV Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.98.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVSI opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.45. CV Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a negative return on equity of 81.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CV Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

