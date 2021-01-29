Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Price Target to $3.70

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.10 to $3.70 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medicinal cannabis company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HRVSF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Harvest Health & Recreation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Harvest Health & Recreation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:HRVSF opened at $3.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. Harvest Health & Recreation has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.68.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, processes, sells, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the brands of ROLL ONE, MODERN FLOWER, EVOLAB, CHROMA, CO2LORS, ALCHEMY and CBX SCIENCES.

