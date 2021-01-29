Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) traded up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.10 and last traded at $37.83. 9,384,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 7,552,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.39. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,814,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $1,422,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

