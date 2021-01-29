Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. Canon updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.05-1.05 EPS.

NYSE:CAJ traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,481. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. Canon has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $27.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

