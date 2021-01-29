Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) (TSE:ICE) Shares Gap Up to $3.95

Shares of Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) (TSE:ICE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.81. Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 514 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$64.15 million and a PE ratio of -13.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.58.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ICE)

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. The company operates through six segments: Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming, Restaurant and Lounge Operations, Sports Store Operations, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

