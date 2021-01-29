Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOX. FMR LLC raised its stake in FOX by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of FOX by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

