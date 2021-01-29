Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.31 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86,146 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 31.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,736,000 after buying an additional 297,346 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $1,698,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $1,503,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $3,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $148.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $168.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

