Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $115.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.85. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,042.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

