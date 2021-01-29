Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.07 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 1.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NVR by 75.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 4.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in NVR by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 2.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,281.64, for a total transaction of $783,540.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,174.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total transaction of $1,050,367.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,270 shares in the company, valued at $480,101,976.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $9,686,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,860.60.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,518.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,134.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4,064.15. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,610.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $64.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

