Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Boston Properties by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties stock opened at $91.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.92.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.