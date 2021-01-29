Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 67,384 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 132,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,818,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $36.44 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.20, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $855,545.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

