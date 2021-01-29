Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 1,284 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9,556.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.13. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total value of $7,227,965.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

