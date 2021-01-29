Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Stock Price Up 37.1%

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) shares rose 37.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 3,654,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 1,395,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.79.
Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 69.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%.
About Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)
Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.
