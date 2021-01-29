Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Stock Price Up 37.1%

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) shares rose 37.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 3,654,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 1,395,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.79.

Get Cancer Genetics alerts:

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 69.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cancer Genetics stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned about 0.49% of Cancer Genetics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.