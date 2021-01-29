Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 450 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,120,105,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after buying an additional 937,809 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $953,857,000 after buying an additional 330,979 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $387,442,000 after buying an additional 979,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,803,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $285,780,000 after buying an additional 601,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

