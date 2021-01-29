Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.61 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.00 EPS.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$506.00 to C$509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$500.00 to C$505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$435.69.

Shares of CP opened at C$444.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$445.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$411.73. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of C$252.00 and a 52-week high of C$482.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

