Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $160.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $145.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $104.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $116.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.99.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4803 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,209,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,064,000 after acquiring an additional 141,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,586,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,403,000 after acquiring an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,955,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,963,000 after acquiring an additional 112,849 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,936,000 after acquiring an additional 447,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,242,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,358,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

