Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$152.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$138.83.

TSE:CNR opened at C$133.11 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway Company has a one year low of C$92.01 and a one year high of C$149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$94.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$140.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$138.64.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 54,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.92, for a total transaction of C$7,434,549.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,398,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,971,319,721.43. Also, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.34, for a total transaction of C$288,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,804,573.32. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 914,561 shares of company stock worth $132,910,522.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

