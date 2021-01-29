Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) shot up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.86 and last traded at $35.72. 3,465,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 1,868,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOS shares. TD Securities started coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.76.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

