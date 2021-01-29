Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.68

Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.68 and traded as high as $3.78. Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 445,664 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$673.18 million and a PE ratio of 34.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.68.

Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$85.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2019, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 109,431 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

