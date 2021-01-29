Canaccord Genuity Boosts Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target to $120.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the LED producer’s stock.

CREE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cree from $71.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.27.

Cree stock opened at $104.74 on Thursday. Cree has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.07. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Cree news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CREE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,383 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 165,981 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $90,726,000 after purchasing an additional 157,989 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,431 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 119,040 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,485,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cree by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 116,613 shares in the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

