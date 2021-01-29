Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT Raised to $29.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Get Camtek alerts:

CAMT stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. Camtek has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $25.72.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, analysts predict that Camtek will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Camtek by 6.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 214.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.