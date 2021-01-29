Campbell Soup Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,559 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 639% compared to the typical volume of 752 put options.

Shares of CPB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.12. The stock had a trading volume of 24,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,427. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $48.55.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

