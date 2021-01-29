Camelot Portfolios LLC Trims Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 182.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,964,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661,149 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 13.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,753,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,243 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth about $85,460,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,716,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,600,000 after buying an additional 88,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 107.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after buying an additional 1,548,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.82 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

