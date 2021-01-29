Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trimble by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $456,524.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,629.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $617,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

TRMB stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

