Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 17,511 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,511 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $288,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,642.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLN stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Olin from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.