Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases Shares of 4,390 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.4% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock worth $62,168,634. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.