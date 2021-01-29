Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 939 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,711,000 after purchasing an additional 534,203 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $6,358,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 29.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Oshkosh stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average is $80.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $96.95.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.