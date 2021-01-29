Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,613,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 123,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 60,164 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 560.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TUR stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

