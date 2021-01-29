Camelot Portfolios LLC Invests $498,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,424,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,288,000 after purchasing an additional 168,014 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

