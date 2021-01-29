Camelot Portfolios LLC Increases Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1,675.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

In other Maximus news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,958.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $848,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

MMS opened at $76.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.92. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $923.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.07 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.