Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $95,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stephens raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.05.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.