Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 127.3% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 407,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after buying an additional 228,011 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 40,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $26.71 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

