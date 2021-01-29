Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.5% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 135,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 34.3% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 35,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 103,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

ABBV opened at $104.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

