Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CAC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,647. The stock has a market cap of $560.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Camden National has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $48.48.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

