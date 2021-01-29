Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 4,053 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $86.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.63.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

